Torchbearers hear program on Wild Women of Texas

Theanette Goggans, left, and Betty Mercer were hostesses for the meeting.

 Photo contributed by Cynthia Hanselman

Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met for the second February meeting in the home of Frances Smith. Theanette Goggans and Betty Mercer were hostesses for the meeting.

Loretta Johnson presented the program, Wild Women of Texas, based on a Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine article. Smith displayed the Valentine gifts she received at the Sweetheart Brunch held in her honor.

Virginia Sullivan was hostess for the first February meeting where Ruthe Bone and Betty Mercer presented the program, Dream Catchers. The international theme of the year is Power of the Dream.

