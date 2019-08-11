For eight years, Lewanna Campbell and her family have brought artisan products to cities around south and central Texas.
Her niece, Sydney Sierra, said she practically grew up at the events organized by her family’s business, Texas Market Guide.
“I would take naps under the tables,” Sierra said.
Texas Market Guide, based in Kyle, organizes 11 annual craft fairs throughout south and central Texas.
During their years of operation, Campbell said, many of the vendors that have followed them from show to show have become her business family.
One vendor, Kevin Ford, said he has been selling his barbecue sauce at the Victoria Faire for four years. For his family’s business, which doesn’t have a storefront, the fair serves an important marketing purpose.
“You get to network with other vendors and find out about other shows,” Ford said.
What makes Texas Market Guide fairs special, Campbell said, is that they always benefit a local food pantry or church. In Victoria, the event benefits the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. To incentivize donations, Campbell offered a dollar off the $5 admission fee with a donation of a nonperishable food item.
Campbell said the feeding the hungry has been a cause that’s special to her for years.
“Whenever the kids were growing up, we volunteered with food pantries,” Campbell said. “If we can do something to make sure kids and the elderly alike are getting a meal, then we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.