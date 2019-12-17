The Dec. 5 Morning Study Club meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by third-grader Sadie and pledge to the Texas flag by CJ, a fourth grader. All members sang the Federation Song and read the Collect.
A choral group of 48 children from Trinity Episcopal School under the leadership of Mary Lynn McMichael, director performed beautiful songs for the club’s enjoyment. President Maurice Williams closed the program with a prayer for the children and each child was presented with a gift bag.
Secretary Christine Collins called the roll and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved. LaNell Billings, corresponding secretary, read a thank-you note from the Victoria College Foundation for the scholarships we provide each year.
Guests for the day were Jeanette Totah, Helen Hultquist, Kay Lynn Sanders and some parents of the Trinity Episcopal school children.
Williams thanked the hostesses of the day, Dorothy Smith and Mary Jo Smith and the meeting was adjourned.
