The Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America met for their quarterly meeting and Christmas social. Betty Dearman, co-president, presided.
Barbara Zimmerman reported 252 quilts have been completed for Lutheran World Relief for 2020 shipping. A motion was made and passed to have a raffle to help pay for shipping Lutheran World Relief quilts.
Lois Eichhorn reported about 170 plates of love have been delivered in 2019.
Martha Sims thanked Pat Miller and Pam Stanford for their help in completing the WELCA yearbook.
Chris Rippamonti reported on prayer shawls and thanked Colette Kaiser for the quilt top she pieced. It will be quilted for the 2020 Lutherfest.
A motion was made and passed to have the anniversary luncheon at the Sky Restaurant at 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Refreshments were furnished by Deborah Circle and a Christmas program with singing of carols followed the meeting.
