The Trinity Lutheran Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America met Feb. 12 at Sky Restaurant to celebrate the 136th anniversary of women’s work at Trinity. There was a short business meeting following fellowship and a delicious meal. President Dawn Foerster gave a short devotional reading.
Business included the upcoming Bluebonnet Conference to be held March 14 in Ganado. Registration forms were available for all wishing to attend. A bunco party will be hosted by Trinity ladies on April 27. The next quarterly meeting will be held on May 12, with the Deborah Circle in charge of the program and refreshments served by the Mary Martha Circle. The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.
The ladies delivered all table centerpieces and decorations to shut-ins of the congregation after the meeting.
Feb. 16, the officers of WELCA were installed at the 10:30 a.m. church service and Bold Women’s Sunday was observed with the ladies participating in the service. Deacon Kara Hairell gave the sermon. Those installed included: Dawn Foerster, president; Delores Steen, first vice president; Betty Dearman, second vice president; Colette Kaiser, secretary; and Martha Sims, treasurer. All circle officers were installed.
