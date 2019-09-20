The Trinity Lutheran Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America met Sept. 10 for a salad luncheon and quarterly meeting and speakers. The meeting was opened by President Delores Steen. An election of officers for the 2020-21 term was held. Elected to office were Dawn Foerster, president; Betty Dearman and Delores Steen, co-vice presidents; Colette Kaiser, secretary; and Martha Sims, treasurer.
Barbara Zimmerman reported 173 school bags are filled and ready for next year for Lutheran World Relief. Also, another 167 quilts have been completed.
Chris Rippamonti reported three baby shawls have been completed and seven prayer shawls; six prayer shawls were recently given to people. Barbara Stubbs reported 137 plates have been delivered this year with the Plates of Love project. Oct. 17, the ladies will provide cake and entertainment for residents of Twin Pines on Mockingbird Lane.
The Mary Martha Circle has two new members, Sally Wolter and Debbie Grosenbacher.
After the business meeting, Barbara Hartman, Bluebonnet Conference president, spoke about her faith and service story within the church. Becky Green, convention delegate, gave a talk on the recent convention held in Pflugerville.
