Trunk or Treat in DeLeon Plaza is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20.
This free event for the whole family provides a safe evening of Halloween fun. There will be vendors set up at DeLeon Plaza and along the street. Characters from Magical Entertainment, such Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Minnie Mouse and more, will also be available to take photos with kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.