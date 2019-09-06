A barbecue benefit for Tyler Rhodes will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Road.
Barbecue plates with brisket, sausage potato salad and beans will be sold for $10. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds will help fund medical expenses.
For more information, contact Colton Frontz at 361-935-2335 or Amber Rhodes at 361-935-3991.
