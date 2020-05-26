The U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday that the office of the Fort Bend County enumeration area, which includes Victoria County, will reopen May 27 as the bureau begins a phased restart of some 2020 census field operations in Texas.
Texas is one of 10 states this week that will enter the updated leave phase of the census, in which U.S. Census Bureau representatives deliver paper copies of the census to households that do not receive mail at their homes from the United States Postal Service, such as those in rural areas or who receive mail through P.O. boxes.
Because of concerns about COVID-19, field representatives will wear personal protective equipment and will leave the paper copies on doorsteps without knocking.
Later this year, census takers will follow up in person with households that have not yet responded. The U.S. Census Bureau has extended the self-response period for the 2020 census through Oct. 31.
To learn more about the 2020 Census, visit VictoriaCounts.com.
