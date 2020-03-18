As part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on U.S. 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner, the contractor has now completed the new frontage roads in the first phase of construction.
A continuous frontage road now exists in the northbound direction from Loop 463 to the railroad overpass in Telferner.
The U-turn is complete under the railroad overpass in Telferner, and the southbound frontage roads extend from this point back to Loop 463.
On April 1, weather permitting, the contractor will begin working on the second phase of construction, which consists of rebuilding the existing frontage roads on the south end of the project, adjacent to Loop 463.
Keys points of Phase 2 construction are:
- The existing U.S. 59 frontage roads between Loop 463 to about 0.8 miles northward are two-way frontage roads. On April 1, all existing and newly constructed U.S. 59 frontage roads between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner will be converted to one-way frontage roads. The striping layout at Loop 463 will be reconfigured and updated to reflect the change to one-way frontage roads. Until the traffic signals are complete at Loop 463, the intersection at Loop 463 and the U.S. 59 frontage roads will remain in the current all-way stop condition. Temporary signs and channelizing devices will be utilized on Loop 463 to ensure traffic follows in the new one-way frontage road pattern.
- Beginning April 1, all driveways which have direct access onto U.S. 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner will no longer have access directly to U.S. 59. Driveways will now be directly tied in to the frontage roads.
- Beginning April 6, the U.S. 59 southbound exit ramp to Loop 463 will be closed. During the closure of this exit ramp, traffic will use the new U.S. 59 exit ramp which is located between Hill Street and Holt Road. Traffic will exit to the frontage road, then drive on the frontage road to Loop 463.
- Beginning April 14, U.S. 59 southbound main lanes will be reduced to a single lane of traffic for about a half mile. This lane closure will start from about 1 mile north of Loop 463, to Sparkman Road.
- Beginning April 6, the U.S. 59 northbound entrance ramp near Loop 463 will be closed. During the closure of this entrance ramp, traffic will remain on the northbound frontage road, then use the new US 59 entrance ramp near Hill St.
- Beginning April 14, U.S. 59 northbound main lanes will be reduced to a single lane of traffic for about half a mile. This lane closure will start at Loop 463 overpass to about a mile north of Loop 463.
All dates are subject to permissible weather and may require adjustment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.