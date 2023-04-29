Decora Study Club Meeting, April 25, 2023
Lou Lloyd-Zannini presented a program on "Today's issues in Education" at the April 25 Decora Study Club.
Joan Mathieu, program chair for the day, introduced him. Lloyd-Zannini is an associate professor of educational leadership, a department chair at the university of Houston-Victoria and an advocate
for twice-exceptional learners. This is his ninth year at UHV.
The topic was about “gifted” and “twice exceptional” kids. He first shared various definitions that have evolved over the years with the final which differentiates between gifted vs. talented. Key inerrant traits include: learn to read before entering school, often reading widely, quickly and intensely. They have a large vocabulary and are natural problem solvers. They read people well, like working independently and have long attention spans. They relate well to adults and usually like socializing with older kids instead of peers their own age.
Twice exceptional kids are gifted along with some other diagnosed learning difficulty such as A.D.H.D. Because one ability can mask another they are often both missed which leaves that child unserved. It was great information and enjoyed by all.
President Mary Ann Wright called on Dottie Davis to give the Collect, and Pledges.
In Jo Cornstubble's absence, Wright encouraged members to go the General Federation of Women’s Clubs website (gfwc.org) for the latest updates.
Beverly Thompson read the minutes for the March 28 and April 11 meetings.
Karen Perkins gave the membership report, which was of 23 members attending along with one guest.
Sandra Strickland gave the treasurer’s report. Sandra also reminded members that membership dues are due by May 1. She remarked that only 3 “sustaining members” had paid thus far. Wright asked that the other sustaining members be given a reminder call. She also gave an update to the on-going Nurses Scholarship. Donations are always accepted.
There was no old or new business shared and members were reminded that the last meeting of the 2022-23 season will be the installation of next year’s officers on May 9 at the Sky Restaurant.
The meeting was adjourned at 11:15 a.m. by Wright after thanking Donna Ward for sending each of the sustaining members an Easter card.