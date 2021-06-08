Union Pacific will close multiple railroad crossings this week for scheduled track maintenance. Each closure will last one day, weather permitting.
Wednesday:
- John Stockbauer Drive
Thursday:
- Delmar Drive
Friday:
- Ben Wilson Street
Saturday:
- Ben Jordan Street, North Street
All homes and businesses in the work zones will remain open and accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact Union Pacific at 888-870-8777.
