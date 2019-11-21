United Daughters of the Confederacy hear program on Conscription in the Civil War

The William P. Rogers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy met at the Power Home on Nov. 15 with 16 members and guests present.
The featured speaker for the event was Paul Janda, Victoria College history professor, who talked about conscription in the Civil War. He told about the problems with drafting soldiers as the war between the states was prolonged. Following the initial influx of volunteers, both the Union and Confederate armies turned to drafting men to fill the ranks and faced many issues of protests and class bias.
Plans were made for the Silver Tea at the Power Home on Dec. 14. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 17 with the group viewing and learning the history of Father Ryan’s Window at St. Mary’s Church.
