Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend remains open during spring break from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but the museum’s public programs, including Family Discovery Days, are currently suspended.
Visitors can discover the history and heritage of the Coastal Bend through the museum’s exhibits and audio-visuals.
Custodial staff are routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and several hand-sanitizer dispensers are provided. Additionally, information regarding how individuals can help stop the spread of germs is posted throughout the museum.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St., on the corner of Red River and Ben Jordan streets. Admission is pay-what-you-want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.