VCAM holding fundraising raffle

For 33 years, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry has provided food, clothing and other assistance to those in need in Victoria County.
The annual fundraiser raffle, sponsored by the VCAM board of directors, is now underway. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at VCAM, 108 N. Liberty St. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.
Raffle items total more than $5,000.
Everyone is invited to the VCAM open house at 9 a.m. Sept. 21. The raffle drawing will be at noon. You do not need to be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.