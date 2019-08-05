Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry is open 9 a.m-noon every third Saturday for an extra day of food, clothing and services. The next extra day of service is Aug. 17. Come by for free popcorn or a treat.The annual fundraiser raffle tickets are available at VCAM. The raffle drawing will be held during the VCAM Open House on Sept 21.
For more information, call 361-572-0048.
