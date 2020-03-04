VCS choir students win three regional solo medals

Students of the Victoria Christian School Junior High School Choral program were awarded three first-division gold medals Feb. 22 at the Regional Texas Private School Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Contest. The contest was hosted by Providence High School in San Antonio.
The Texas Private School Music Educators Association provides private school music students the opportunity to perform at music evaluation/contests that will enhance and improve student performance. These quality events are designed to nurture student excellence through performance.
Class III Solo Gold Medals winners are Mia Martinez, Summer Siegel and Zane Ramirez.
