Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead.

 associated press

Victoria County

Nov. 10

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School Veterans Day Program

  • Cathedral Center, 3201 N. Laurent St.
  • 2:30 p.m.
  • There will a reception following the program for our veterans and families.

Nov. 11

The Victoria County Veterans Council

  • The Victoria County Veterans Council by American Legion Post 166 will host the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Victoria. The day will begin with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on the courthouse steps. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street with a ceremony at the courthouse at 11:15 a.m. One of our high school bands will play during the ceremony. Patriotic groups will lay wreaths on the memorial and Lee Bowman, with the Texas Veteran Center in Victoria, will speak.

Veterans Free Lunch

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2001 Lova Drive
  • 11 a.m.
  • Warrior’s Weekend is serving free lunch from Uncle Mutts Bar-B-Q to veterans, widows of veterans and their families starting at 11 a.m.

Dedication of the Veterans Wall

  • Morada East, 501 Larkspur St.
  • 2 p.m.

VetFest Honoring All Who Served

  • Son Valley Ranch, 8793 US 87 North
  • 4-8 p.m.
  • Resource booths
  • Support
  • Live band
  • Dinner
  • Putt-Putt
  • Playground
  • Fishing pond
  • Pellet gun competition

Cuero

Nov. 11

VFW Post 3972 Veterans Service

  • VFW Post 3972 Hall, 95 Boehm Road, Cuero
  • 9:30 a.m.

Yorktown

Nov. 11

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1029 Veterans Service

  • DeWitt County Veterans Center, 901 E. SH 72, Yorktown
  • 11 a.m.
  • There will be a guest speaker and 21-gun salute.
  • Covered seating available

Refugio

Refugio Lions Club Veterans Day Luncheon Celebration

  • Expo Center
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • GM Fire BBQ chicken, sides and dessert. Many door prizes to be given away.

Jackson County

Nov. 11

Edna High School and the City of Edna Veterans Day Program

  • Cowboy Memorial Stadium
  • 11 a.m.
  • Veterans and their spouses may register for a free catered meal following the program.

Lavaca County

Hallettsville

Nov. 11

Sacred Heart Veterans Day Program

  • Sacred Heart Catholic School, gymnasium
  • 313 S. Texana St.
  • 8:05 a.m.

Moulton

Nov. 13

Military Appreciation and Antique Tractor Show

  • Rocky Creek Maze, 784 County Road 251
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • All active duty military and veterans will get in free. We will have a flag ceremony and an appreciation meal.

Shiner

Nov. 11

Shiner public schools Veterans Day Event

  • Shiner High School Gymnasium
  • 510 County Road 348
  • 9 a.m.

Shiner Catholic School Veterans Day Event

  • Shiner Catholic School gymnasium
  • 424 S. St. Ludmila St.
  • 11 a.m.

Spoetzl Brewery Veterans Day Event

  • 603 E. Brewery St.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Free tours for veterans and military with ID. Military discounts on merchandise. Food truck, music and more.

Vysehrad

Nov. 12

Vysehrad School Veterans Day Program and Thanksgiving Meal

  • 595 County Road 182
  • 10 a.m.
  • Vysehrad School will hold a Veterans Day program beginning at 10 a.m. After the program, a turkey and dressing meal will be served.

