Victoria County
Nov. 10
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School Veterans Day Program
- Cathedral Center, 3201 N. Laurent St.
- 2:30 p.m.
- There will a reception following the program for our veterans and families.
Nov. 11
The Victoria County Veterans Council
- The Victoria County Veterans Council by American Legion Post 166 will host the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Victoria. The day will begin with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on the courthouse steps. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street with a ceremony at the courthouse at 11:15 a.m. One of our high school bands will play during the ceremony. Patriotic groups will lay wreaths on the memorial and Lee Bowman, with the Texas Veteran Center in Victoria, will speak.
Veterans Free Lunch
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2001 Lova Drive
- 11 a.m.
- Warrior’s Weekend is serving free lunch from Uncle Mutts Bar-B-Q to veterans, widows of veterans and their families starting at 11 a.m.
Dedication of the Veterans Wall
- Morada East, 501 Larkspur St.
- 2 p.m.
VetFest Honoring All Who Served
- Son Valley Ranch, 8793 US 87 North
- 4-8 p.m.
- Resource booths
- Support
- Live band
- Dinner
- Putt-Putt
- Playground
- Fishing pond
- Pellet gun competition
Cuero
Nov. 11
VFW Post 3972 Veterans Service
- VFW Post 3972 Hall, 95 Boehm Road, Cuero
- 9:30 a.m.
Yorktown
Nov. 11
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1029 Veterans Service
- DeWitt County Veterans Center, 901 E. SH 72, Yorktown
- 11 a.m.
- There will be a guest speaker and 21-gun salute.
- Covered seating available
Refugio
Refugio Lions Club Veterans Day Luncheon Celebration
- Expo Center
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- GM Fire BBQ chicken, sides and dessert. Many door prizes to be given away.
Jackson County
Nov. 11
Edna High School and the City of Edna Veterans Day Program
- Cowboy Memorial Stadium
- 11 a.m.
- Veterans and their spouses may register for a free catered meal following the program.
Lavaca County
Hallettsville
Nov. 11
Sacred Heart Veterans Day Program
- Sacred Heart Catholic School, gymnasium
- 313 S. Texana St.
- 8:05 a.m.
Moulton
Nov. 13
Military Appreciation and Antique Tractor Show
- Rocky Creek Maze, 784 County Road 251
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- All active duty military and veterans will get in free. We will have a flag ceremony and an appreciation meal.
Shiner
Nov. 11
Shiner public schools Veterans Day Event
- Shiner High School Gymnasium
- 510 County Road 348
- 9 a.m.
Shiner Catholic School Veterans Day Event
- Shiner Catholic School gymnasium
- 424 S. St. Ludmila St.
- 11 a.m.
Spoetzl Brewery Veterans Day Event
- 603 E. Brewery St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Free tours for veterans and military with ID. Military discounts on merchandise. Food truck, music and more.
Vysehrad
Nov. 12
Vysehrad School Veterans Day Program and Thanksgiving Meal
- 595 County Road 182
- 10 a.m.
- Vysehrad School will hold a Veterans Day program beginning at 10 a.m. After the program, a turkey and dressing meal will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.