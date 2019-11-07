Victoria County
Warrior's Weekend
Nov. 8
The Tejano All Stars, of Austin, will perform with special guest J. R. Robles from 8 p.m.-midnight at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door. All veterans will receive free admission. Purchase advance tickets by calling Rick Salinas, at 361-578-0551; Ralph Gonzalez, 361-652-5245 or Cid Santellana, at 361-576-3475.
Nov. 9
Warrior's Weekend Auction
Schroeder Hall
The veterans' group is having a live auction during the performance break of Donny Edwards and Fever at Schroeder Hall. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and goes until midnight. The auction, which will raise money for the annual Warrior's Weekend retreat for veterans in May, should start at 10 or 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 10
Warrior's Weekend sponsor appreciation
Field of Honor
John Stockbauer Drive
2-5 p.m.
Free hamburgers, hot dogs, hayrides and fair games. Attendees can purchase a brick to have engraved and placed in the Field of Honor's pavilion for $50 to help pay for the pavilion. For those who have already sponsored a flag in the Field of Honor, the price is $35. Plaques will be available for purchase for $100-$350.
Nov. 11
The Victoria County Veterans Council will host the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Victoria. The day will begin with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on the courthouse steps. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. A ceremony at the courthouse at 11 a.m. Victoria West High band will play during the ceremony. Patriotic groups will lay wreaths on the memorial and USAF LT. Richard Arellano will speak.
Veterans Free Lunch
Veterans of Foreign Wars building
11 a.m.
Warrior's Weekend is serving free lunch from Uncle Mutts Bar-B-Q to veterans and their families starting at 11 a.m.
DeWitt County
Cuero
Through Nov. 12
Cuero Heritage Museum presents "A Tribute to Our Veterans WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars." The exhibit includes documentaries about WWI, WWII and the Korean War. The WWII documentary is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Korean War is from 10:30 a.m-1:30 p.m.; and WWI is from 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. A Veterans Day reception at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 to honor veterans. All events are held at the Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. in Cuero. The events are open to the public and are free of charge. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call the museum, at 361-485-8090.
Nov. 11
Cuero ISD Veterans Day Assembly
Cuero High School gymnasium
9 a.m.
After the assembly, a reception will be in the high school library with refreshments.
Yorktown
Nov. 11
Yorktown Veterans Day Program
Yorktown High School Gymnasium
418 W. Fourth St.
9 a.m.
Calhoun County
Port Lavaca
Nov. 8
Veterans Council Veterans Day Event
VFW Hall
11:30 a.m.
Free
The event is open to veterans and their spouses. The program includes a meal and speakers.
Veterans Day Program
Harrison Jefferson Madison Elementary
605 Commerce St., in Port Lavaca
8:15 a.m.
The event is open to the public.
Veterans Day Program
Calhoun High School
201 Sandcrab Blvd.
10:15 a.m.
The event is open to the public.
Nov. 9
Veterans Appreciation Flights
Calhoun County Airport
4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca
Gateway Flight Center is offering free scenic flights over the Gulf Coast for veterans and their families. Contact Steve Plunkett, at 361-746-8147 to reserve a flight.
Port O'Connor
Nov. 11
Port O'Connor Elementary Veterans Program
Port O'Connor Elementary
508 W Monroe St.
2 p.m.
Seadrift
Nov. 8
Veterans Program
Seadrift School
1801 W. Broadway, Seadrift
10 a.m.
The public is invited.
Goliad County
Through Nov. 11
Traveling Vietnam Wall
Goliad Memorial Auditorium
Fairgrounds Road
Open for viewing 24 hours a day through 9 p.m. Nov. 11
The opening ceremony for the Traveling Vietnam Wall will be at noon Nov. 8. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will speak. The event is hosted by the VFW Post No. 9170.
Jackson County
Nov. 11
Edna High School Veterans Day Program
1303 W. Gayle St.
10 a.m.
Edna Jr. High Veterans Day Program
505 W. Gayle St.
3:10 p.m.
The program will be in the gymnasium.
Nov. 12
Edna Elementary Veterans Program
400 Apollo Drive
6-6:30 p.m.
Fifth-grade music night honoring Veterans.
Lavaca County
Hallettsville
Nov. 11
Sacred Heart Veterans Day Program
Sacred Heart Catholic School, gymnasium
313 S. Texana St.
8:05 a.m.
After the program, light refreshments will be served.
Hallettsville High School Veterans Day Program
Hallettsville High School gymnasium
200 Ridge St.
2 p.m.
Hallettsville and Stevens Nursing and Rehab Centers Veterans Day Ceremony
Hallettsville Nursing and Rehab Center
430 Old Austin Highway
10:30 am.
The program will take place around the flagpole, U.S.Air Force Ret. Flight Nurse Debbie Johnston will be the guest speaker.
Ezzell
Nov. 11
Ezzell School Veterans Day Program
Ezzell School
Farm-to-Market Road 531
10 a.m.
The school will have its annual family Thanksgiving meal immediately after the assembly and all veterans are invited to join in the meal.
Shiner
Nov. 11
Shiner public schools Veterans Day Event
Shiner High School Gymnasium
510 County Road 348
9 a.m.
St. Ludmilla and St. Paul Catholic School Veterans Day Event
St. Paul Catholic School gymnasium
424 S St. Ludmila St.
1 p.m.
Sweet Home
Nov. 11
Sweet Home ISD Veterans Program
Sweet Home School
7508 Farm-to-Market Road 531
9 a.m.
Vysehrad
Nov. 8
Vysehrad School Veterans Day Program
595 County Road 182
10 a.m.
Vysehrad School will hold a Veterans Day program beginning at 10 a.m. After the program, veterans will be served a turkey and dressing meal.
Yoakum
Yoakum public schools Veterans Day Event
Yoakum High School
104 Poth St
11 a.m.
Fayette County
Praha
Nov. 10
The 57th annual Praha Veterans Services will be Nov. 10 in Praha. Mass will be offered for all veterans at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 9:30 a.m. Assembly will begin after Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Praha Cemetery. Seating of guests will begin at 10:50 a.m. with the services to follow. The program will consist of flag raising, laying of wreaths, recognition of armed services, a flyover by the Commemorative Air Force with a flower drop over the cemetery, a 21-gun salute and flag folding and taps. Bernie Satterwhite, retired Captain U.S. Navy will be the featured speaker. The three chapels each honoring three of the nine servicemen from Praha lost in World War II have been restored and will be open for viewing. The Flatonia School Band will provide the music for the occasion. St. Rose students of Schulenburg will sing patriotic songs. A Praha style fried chicken dinner will be served after the services. Praha is located two miles east of Flatonia off of U.S. 90, on Farm-to-Market Road 1295. Everyone is invited to come and bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.
