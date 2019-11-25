Due to a recent law change, veterans may be eligible for VA benefits if they served in the Navy or Coast Guard in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975 and were exposed to herbicides.
Under the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, veterans who have been previously denied service-connected benefits for a herbicide-related disability may now be eligible for VA benefits. Veterans may also be eligible for a potential retroactive effective date if the VA grants service-connected benefits under the new law for a herbicide-related disability you previously claimed on or after Sept. 25, 1985 and before Jan. 1.
For more information on the new law, veterans should take their DD 214 and all related evidence to the Veterans Services Office, 2805 N. Navarro St. Suite 501, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. The office is closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch.
