The Victoria Advocate will reopen its offices to the public Monday morning.
While continuing to publish, the newspaper temporarily closed its offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200, to walk-in traffic because of the pandemic.
Subscribers are encouraged to continue to call customer care at 361-574-1200 or use VictoriaAdvocate.com for most transactions. Classified advertising may be reached at 361-574-1234. Display advertising is at 361-574-1241.
The Advocate’s normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Visitors will be asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and local health authority guidelines for social distancing and facial coverings.
