Victoria author Crystal Lindsey has written a book, "Grit & Gratitude: The Foster Youth's Playbook for Adulting," to show youth in foster youth how they can take care of their mind and body to stay strong during the pandemic.
May is National Foster Care Month.
The coronavirus pandemic is making this foster care population more likely to experience mental health crises as a result of illness, homelessness, and lack of food,according to a news release about the book.
After being abandoned into the foster care system, Lindsey struggled against life’s setbacks. She developed a set of techniques to optimize her brain and body to overcome and thrive in any circumstance. She went on to graduate summa cum laude and earn two master's degrees. She has taught at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and spoken to Fortune 500 companies after having serving inner-city former foster youth in Oakland, Calif., as an education and employment specialist.
Lindsey’s heart remains with her fellow former foster youth who may have been forced to exit the foster care system on the verge of homelessness during a pandemic. Her tailored workshops and biohacks have already dramatically changed the lives of hundreds of former foster youth as they aged out of the foster care system. As an author, she focuses on helping foster youth create a blueprint for a daily routine to optimize their present and future lives. She reminds youth they have hundreds of free tools to help them release the stress and focus on what they can control - even during this pandemic.
Her goal for this book is to equip others with the same biohacks she has used to become successful in dealing with the challenges of adult life. Her primary motivation is to reach those ages 14-30 who have experienced childhood trauma, have been adopted, or have been a child within the foster care system. This book would help anyone be successful in life, but Lindsey uses her background in foster care to inspire and connect with these vulnerable populations, according to the news release.
Lindsey is a digital marketing consultant for M. Roberts Media.
Each year, more than 437,000 children come in contact with foster care administrators, social workers, resource parents, and kinship placements. Countless other survivors of childhood trauma interact with counselors and child advocates. That doesn’t even include the multiplier effect on this number when one considers the countless families touched by these youth and the many other survivors of trauma who never officially enter into the foster care system. It’s a problem of epic proportions. Lindsey is committed to helping those who are affected during this current crisis and after this pandemic passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.