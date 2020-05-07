Victoria author Jim Cole announced that his newest book, "Run With the Wind, A Story of WWII Galveston," has been published and is available in softcover and E-book from Amazon.com/Books.
Also, softcover copies can be ordered directly from the author by emailing jim@colemines.com.
“Run With the Wind,” Cole said, “tells the story of a young widow, Sarah, living in Galveston during the WWII years. Sarah’s son is crippled from polio, and his heart’s desire is to be able to go to the beach and run with the wind. How Sarah’s strength and determination enable her son to achieve his dream is a story of WWII Galveston.”
Jim Cole’s book also is available locally at Redbird Books, 2210 N. Navarro St., and Harding & Parker Drugs, 2806 N. Navarro St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.