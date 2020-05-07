Jim Cole Book
Contributed Photo

Victoria author Jim Cole announced that his newest book, "Run With the Wind, A Story of WWII Galveston," has been published and is available in softcover and E-book from Amazon.com/Books.

Also, softcover copies can be ordered directly from the author by emailing jim@colemines.com

“Run With the Wind,” Cole said, “tells the story of a young widow, Sarah, living in Galveston during the WWII years. Sarah’s son is crippled from polio, and his heart’s desire is to be able to go to the beach and run with the wind. How Sarah’s strength and determination enable her son to achieve his dream is a story of WWII Galveston.”

Jim Cole’s book also is available locally at Redbird Books, 2210 N. Navarro St., and Harding & Parker Drugs, 2806 N. Navarro St.

