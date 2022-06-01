Bach is back in full swing this year. The Victoria Bach Festival brings polished, professional music to all ages with free, low cost and paid events.

It’s been 47 years since the beginning of the Victoria Bach Festival, and over the years, it has evolved into much more than classical music concerts featuring the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. This year's festival runs from Saturday, June 4, to Saturday, June 11.

Buck Moore, executive director of the Victoria Bach Festival, said the event was created in 1976 by David Urness and was sponsored by the University of Houston-Victoria. Today, it is an independent association that works in partnership with UHV and a wide range of community organizations and local businesses. Although the primary musical offerings are classical, Moore said, “We have kind of diversified and now we offer all types of music.” He added that the festival even commissioned a piece for the organ that will be heard for the first time.

The last two years limited the festival to a telethon in 2020 and restricted seating in 2021, as well as using only stringed instruments “so that all players could wear masks,” Moore said. This year, there are no restrictions, which has allowed the festival “to open up our options to include more musicians and more varieties of music.”

Moore said he is especially excited about the free concert they are holding at DeLeon Plaza on the evening of June 10 with Ruthie Foster.

“She is an amazing artist,” he said, adding that the organization wanted to “say thank you to the community for all the support that they've given us, both our contributors and donors, but just all the community at large.”

“We're having food trucks and things for people to enjoy. We just invite everybody to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy the music that evening,” he said.

The festival has included musical programming for children as well as adults. There will be concerts for kids at the Children’s Discovery Museum and two at the Victoria Public Library.

“By exposing children and young lives to classical music, or just music in general, there could be a budding artist out there somewhere that, you know, just has a passion for music. And we feel by offering things specifically for them we may be able to foster a love of music that just needs a little bit of encouragement,” said Moore.

One of the library events is called Big Bang Rhythm Party.

“We have a percussionist that brings all kinds of instruments and just kind of gives them a mini lesson in percussion. It allows the kids to be interactive with the instruments and make some music and just have a lot of fun,” he said.

Several of the concerts are held in local churches such as First Presbyterian, Trinity Episcopal and First United Methodist. Moore said First Presbyterian “is a wonderful space for our Baroque Orchestra,” and they will perform the Brandenburg Concertos there. Trinity offers “intimacy with the musicians,” and First United Methodist has a fabulous organ where Renee Anne Louprette will perform a world premiere piece. He said Victoria’s churches “are very gracious to us.”

Another special aspect of the festival is its presentation of “emerging artists.”

The association has an emerging artists director, Faith DeBow, who scours the nation for up-and-coming artists. This year, the festival features soprano Ivy Cantu and cellist Anita Graef. Moore said the festival gives them “a chance to kind of spread their wings a little bit, meet some folks. A lot of networking that happens with the other musicians.”

Moore said they have complete confidence in DeBow.

“With her expertise, we can expect no less than greatness,” he said.

So, what is the absolute must-see concert if you can only attend one?

Moore said that would be the final Saturday night concert. Called Reemergence: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony by the Victoria Bach Festival Orchestra, it is held in the Victoria Fine Arts Center.

“It's the full symphony orchestra. We're doing the most well-known pieces. So that would probably be the do not miss,” he said.