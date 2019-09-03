Martha E. Jones, Ph.D., will present a program “The Yellow Rose of Texas,” at the Sept. 9 meeting of the Victoria County Genealogical Society at the First Christian Church fellowship hall, 2105 N. Ben Jordan St. Learn about Emily Morgan, who she was, where she came from and her importance in Texas history.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Doris Obsta at bobsta@suddenlink.net or 361-575-4303.
