The Victoria County Independent Cattlemen’s Association will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sky Restaurant at the Victoria County Airport.
The meal is Dutch treat.
Voting delegates for the upcoming State ICA Convention will be selected. Sheriff Justin Marr, Victoria County sheriff, will be the guest speaker. He will speak on the current border situation, according to a news release from the organization.
This will be the group’s first meeting since before COVID-19.
