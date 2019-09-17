Victoria residents summoned for jury service scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 18 at the office of Judge Mary Ann Rivera, 704 Goldman St., need not appear.
The case scheduled on the docket has been resolved, according to a news release from Victoria County Assistant Chief Clerk Jackie Torres. For more information, call her office at 361-573-0836.
