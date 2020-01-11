Victoria County Master Gardener Association will begin the 2020 season of its Lunch and Learn with the Masters Program as a very popular presentation returns Monday.
Victoria County Extension Agent Matt Bochat will once again entertain and inform listeners with “What’s This?” At the combination slide show and commentary, audience members will be asked to identify photos of various plants, insects and plant diseases. They will do so by writing the answers on a piece of paper, and they will be asked to silently check their answers as each photo is correctly identified. Questions from the audience will be encouraged.
This will be the fifth year for Bochat to make the presentation.
The program is free to the public from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Because this will be held during the noon hour, participants may bring sack lunches and beverages with them.
“Lunch and Learn” programs will be held the second Monday of each month through August.
Victoria County Master Gardener Association is a nonprofit volunteer organization with members from Victoria and surrounding counties. It is sponsored by the Victoria County Office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
