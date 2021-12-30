After the Morning Study Club ritual and opening remarks by President Bonnie Jones, the chairman of the day, Mary Jo Smith, introduced guest speaker Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr.
Marr’s main topic dealt with Victoria County issues, focusing on those involving immigration. He explained Texas controlled the Rio Grande border until the early 20th century when it was turned over to the federal government. Since that time it has been the duty of the federal government to regulate the border, and Texas law enforcement must comply with orders issued by Washington, D.C.
Marr’s informative presentation was followed by an interesting question-and-answer session.
President Jones thanked Marr, and regular business began. Secretary-Treasurer Helweg read the minutes of the previous meeting and gave the current financial report. The minutes were approved, and the report was filed. Jones made various announcements: The MSC gift basket sold for the second highest amount when auctioned at the Alamo District Fall Convention. The Club entered a decorated car in the Veterans Day Parade.
The next meeting, Dec. 16, will be a Christmas party and white elephant gift exchange. Maurice Williams will be a special guest and will read a version of “The Night Before Christmas” for the gift exchange.
Notes from Hospice of South Texas and The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent were read after which the meeting adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.