Four community members, dubbed the United Way Amigos y Amigas, are raising funds for the Victoria County United Way in a unique way. The Amigos y Amigas fundraiser runs from March 15 through May 2.
KMH Wealth’s David Faskas, Caterpillar’s Jake Light, VISD’s John Bonner, and Trust Texas Bank’s Mari Santoya are each running peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns using an online donation platform and individual fundraising activities. Community members can donate any amount to the United Way through their favorite Amigo or Amiga, who are competing to be the top fundraiser. Their progress can be tracked through the United Way’s Facebook page or on their website. Donations to each candidate directly benefit the Victoria County United Way and their 17 partner agencies.
Area companies are partnering with the United Way to maximize the funds raised by the United Way Amigos y Amigas by matching individual donations up to $,1000. KMH Wealth Management will match individual donations made online the week of March 15, attorneys Lynn Knapp and John Griffin will match the week of March 22, and Pat and Bill Blanchard will match the week of March 29.
The United Way would like to have five more companies join at the $1,000 level so each week of the competition will be sponsored. Additionally, presenting sponsorships are available with a minimum match of $2,000. These funds will kick in to cover any donations made each week after the weekly sponsorships have been exhausted. The United Way has a lofty goal of raising $20,000 in this event, and they need the public's help.
Victoria County United Way is a fundraising and community impact organization that partners with 17 area nonprofits to focus on the education, financial stability, and health of community members in the Crossroads. A full list of their partner agencies and focuses can be found at www.unitedwayvictoria.org. Area residents are also encouraged to follow them on social media to stay updated on activities and volunteer opportunities.
Donations can be made to each fundraiser’s individual page by following the Amigos y Amigas link on UnitedWayVictoria.org, at www.mightycause.com/event/Cincomargaritas, or by following them on social media. Please contact any of the Amigos or Amigas or Jill Blucher at 361-578-3561 Ext. 301 for more information.
