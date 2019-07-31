Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department is having a barbecue, silent auction and raffle Saturday at The Officer’s Club, 333 Bachelor’s Drive, near the airport tower.
Barbecue brisket and sausage plates are $10 and will be served from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Drinks are free for dine-in plates. To-go plates are available. The raffle drawing will be held after the silent auction. Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100.
For more information, call 361-571-8664.
