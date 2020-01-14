The Victoria County Czech Heritage Society’s first quarterly program of the year will be Thursday in St. Peter's Hall at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive.
Joe Janak, program chairman, announced the event starts at 6 p.m. with a social followed by a society update and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in learning and playing the Tarok card game can attend at 4 pm.
The program is open to members and anyone interested and will highlight three of the local society members and what they have learned taking the Blinn College on-line Conversational Czech - Beginning I Class. Members Melanie Janak, Pat Veit and Joe Janak have taken the class and will present a short skit in Czech and will have other entertaining items to share.
For more information contact the society president Stephanie Higdon at 361-894-3999.
