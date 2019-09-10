The Victoria Extension Education Association’s 2019 Pecans, Peanuts and Walnuts Sale is in progress. The good news is there is no price increase this year.
We are now accepting orders for the Fall Sale. The 5-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $55, 3-pound box of fresh-shelled pecan halves is $35, a 3-pound cloth bag of raw shelled peanuts is $12, and a 1-pound zipper lock bag of walnut halves and pieces is $10. Orders will arrive just in time for holiday cooking and baking, gift giving or personal enjoyment.
The deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Oct. 7. You may place your order with Jean Heil, 1113 Albrecht Road, Victoria, TX 77905. The telephone number is 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776. The email address is JesusVHS67@gmail.com. You may also place an order with any VEEA club president or a VEEA member: Everready EEA: Betty Williams, 361-575-7550; Pleasant Green EEA: Ileen Foley, 361-578-7693; Raisin Coletoville EEA: JoAnn Bone, 361-578-7629; Telferner EEA, Ann Hagel, 361-564-7392; and Victoria Ladies of Distinction EEA: Tonika Bufford, 361-218-0877.
Information on your check should include: check payable to VEEA (Victoria Extension Education Association), include your name, address, telephone number, the type of nuts (pecans, peanuts or walnuts) and the amount of nuts (5#, 3# or 1#) that you are ordering.
Your support is appreciated as we continue our annual scholarship fundraiser.
Our 2019 scholarship recipients are Tori Chapa, Jared Marek, Kaleb Coffey and Aric Gonzalez.
In addition to the scholarships, VEEA also gives 4-H support with contests and special projects, Texas AgriLife Extension program at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, leadership training and educational programs for members as well as financial support to other organizations in Victoria County.
The designated pickup date for orders is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Victoria AgriLife Building, 528 Waco Circle, at the Airport.
We are sharing some of our favorite recipes that we enjoyed preparing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.