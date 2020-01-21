The Victoria Fire Department recently recognized the contributions of outstanding employees and community members at its annual Fire Department Awards and Recognition Ceremony for 2019.
Brittany Proctor was given the Citizen Certificate of Merit for helping develop the fire department’s First Responder Mental Health and Trauma Support Program. Medical Director Dr. John McNeil and Battalion Chief Tim Hunter also were given the Certificate of Merit for their work in developing the fire department’s pre-hospital whole blood emergency transfusion program.
Firefighter/EMTs Justin Adcock and Ranson Moore received the Fire Chief Commendation and were recognized by the Texas Circle of Life Foundation for their lifesaving organ donations.
Fire Medic Gabriel Balcorta was named Medic of the Year.
Fire Medic Joel Aguirre was named Firefighter of the Year.
Firefighter Hannah Frank was named Rookie of the Year.
Fire Medic Louis Malone-Ordaz was named Member of the Year.
Station 3/B-Shift, consisting of Fire Lt. Chris Payne, Fire Medic Guadalupe De La Garza, Fire Engineer Ray Gregory, Firefighter/EMT Austin Carter and Firefighter/EMT Joel Kordik, was named Crew of the Year.
Capt. Dana Woodward and Capt. Bradley Madigan in the Training Division received the Commitment to Excellence Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.