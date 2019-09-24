Victoria school board members Thursday will discuss how the public can communicate with them during public meetings.
Currently, the public can address the board during its open forum about any topic, but the board members will consider limiting that discussion to agenda items only, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
Board members will also discuss and possibly pass a resolution to allow the superintendent to negotiate contracts with architecture firms for the district’s task force, Currie said. This would allow the superintendent to negotiate without having to go to the board for every bid.
