The annual Victoria Lions Club Pancake Festival will be 7 a.m.-noon Oct. 26 at the Victoria East High School Cafeteria, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane.
Come enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and trimmings for $5 a person.
Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships and Lions Club charities.
There will also be a bake sale benefiting the high school’s Leo Club during the event.
