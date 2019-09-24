The Victoria Mall has started registration for The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season.
The event will be the week of Nov. 18 and will feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night, and performers have until Oct. 18 to register.
Acts will perform live in the mall throughout the week. Friends, family and shoppers can vote for their favorite holiday performance. The act with the most votes will win the title of Victoria’s Festive Favorite.
“Our goal is to bring the community together to showcase local talent and kick-start the holiday season. We will have seasonal décor displayed throughout the mall and a holiday-inspired performance area for The Festive Five participants,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owner of the Victoria Mall.
The Festive Five is hosted by the mall at no cost to participating performers. People or groups interested in performing can visit thefestivefive.com to register. A full list of performances will be announced prior to the event and promoted in the mall.
The community is welcome to attend the performances and vote for their favorite.
For more information, email mallevents@hullpg.com.
