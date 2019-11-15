The Victoria Mall presents a five-night event to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy local performances and just start your holiday shopping Monday-Friday.
Performance schedule: Crossroads County Cloggers, 6 p.m. Monday; Toast of the Coast Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m. Monday; Nick Bennett, 8 p.m. Monday; Scholemmer Choir, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Ledwig Dance Academy, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Vickers Elementary Music, 8 p.m. Wednesday; Texas Stars Dance Team, 6 p.m. Thursday; St. Joseph High School Starlighters Dance Team and Our Lady of Victory Dance Team, 7 p.m. Thursday; South Texas Strutters, 6 p.m. Friday.
To vote for your favorite performers, visit thefestivefive.com to cast your vote. The act with the most votes will win the title of Victoria's Festive Five Favorite.
