Take the guess work out of lawn care and attend the Feb. 29 seminar featuring turf grass specialist Dr. Becky Grubbs.
Grubbs will be guest speaker at a seminar hosted by Victoria County Master Gardener Association. She is a Texas A&M University assistant professor and AgriLife Extension Service turf grass specialist.
The event will be at Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from the control tower at Victoria County Regional Airport.
Check-in will be at 9 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration at the door is $20 for the general public, and $5 for junior high and high school students. VCMGA members will be admitted free.
Early registration of $15 is available by going to VCMGA.org for a registration form.
