The Victoria Rotary Club recently announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.
Receiving scholarships were Waylon Budd, Industrial High School; Isabel DeSanno, Faith Academy; Hayley Fleener, St. Joseph High School; Sean Judge, St. Joseph High School; Michaela Pate, Faith Academy; and Clayton Rosales, Victoria West High School.
Thanks to an anonymous donation, Clayton Rosales will receive a $5,000 scholarship, while the other recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship award to the college or university of their choice. Recipients were chosen based on their academic and other accomplishments and, especially, the degree to which they practice the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
The Victoria Rotary Club engages in a number of fundraising activities, allowing the club to provide scholarships each year. In addition, the club awards grants totaling $15,000 annually to nonprofit organizations in the Victoria community.
