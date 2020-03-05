The Victoria Rotary Club recently awarded grants to 13 organizations that work with and advocate for the children of our community. Each organization plays a key role, whether it be helping with summer camp, mental health programs, after-school programs or providing for children with other needs.
The grants were made possible by monies generated at the 2019 Jack Whitmire Memorial Clay Shoot. Each year, the Victoria Rotary Club hosts the clay shoot, which takes place at the Beck Ranch. The weekend includes a dinner with a charity auction on Saturday evening, as well as an opportunity for sporting clay shoot hobbyists to compete for trophies and bragging rights. This year’s event will take place April 25 and 26. For information on the schedule, sponsorships or donations, visit the website at clayshoot.victoriarotary.org or contact Kevin Ruiz at 979-255-2329.
The Victoria Rotary Club meets weekly on Tuesdays at the Victoria Country Club. For information on joining or attending a meeting, visit victoriarotary.org.
