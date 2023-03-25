The Victoria Symphony League held its annual membership meeting March 22 at The Club at Colony Creek.
The meeting was called to order by President Marilyn Dufrene, who welcomed all members. The minutes from the prior meeting were read and approved, and Janet Kutchka gave the treasurer's report.
New officers for 2023-2024 were approved, with installation to take place at the May meeting. The new officers are:
- Marilyn Dufrene, president;
- Becky Green, first vice president;
- Gloria McCormick, second vice president;
- Debbie Kasper Jones, treasurer;
- Cora Jo Hummel, secretary; and
- Jo Landreth, parliamentarian.
Gloria McCormick gave the education report, which included information about the Instrument Heading Zoo, which served students ages 4-12 from the Classical Conversations Home School Group in March 2023. Preparations for Downtown Rhythms continue, with O'Connor Elementary Guitar Ensemble, Nazareth Academy Band/Homeschool Band and Crossroads Jazz Ensemble scheduled to perform April 27, a Thursday.
The Victoria Symphony Society will host a wine dinner at the Victoria Country Club on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. The final season's event will be at the Victoria Fine Arts Center on April 29 at 7:30 p.m., featuring "Gershwin Hits" with Martin James Bartlett on the piano.
Helen Hultquist said the symphony league will host its annual luncheon and style show fundraiser on Sept. 13 at Spring Creek Place Event Center. In addition, there will be a bake sale and silent auction. The 2023 theme is Golden Jubilee Of Classics.
The next planning meeting for the luncheon and style show will be April 12 at the Symphony League office.
The next League membership meeting will be April 26 at The Club at Colony Creek.
The Victoria Symphony League is a non-profit organization that supports the Victoria Symphony Society. The league raises funds through a variety of activities, including the annual luncheon and style show fundraiser and provides support to the symphony's educational and outreach programs.