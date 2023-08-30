The meeting was held on Aug. 16, 2023, at The Club at Colony Creek at 10:30 a.m. President Marilyn DuFrene called the meeting to order and the minutes were read by Cora Jo Hummel and approved.
Helen Hultquist is fundraising chairman for the luncheon/style show event on Sept. 13, 2023, will be at Spring Creek Place Event Center. For more information, contact the Symphony office at 361-576-4500. The name of the fundraiser this year is “Golden Jubilee of Classics.” This is the 14th year for the luncheon and style show promoting and financially supporting the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and music education in area schools.
The next meeting is Sept. 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at The Club at Colony Creek for final planning.
The education report was given by Gloria McCormick. The instrument petting zoo in June served over 150 students attending VISD summer camps. Kathryn Meyers met with the VISD Orchestra Director to discuss 50th season education programs, including cello and violin masterclasses and group rate tickets. Finalized 50th Anniversary Art Contest rules and regulations, forms, and promotional flyer.
Barbara Skipper gave the style show participants. All About The Dress, Peaches & Tortilla, The Market of Victoria, Casa de Luna, Cotton Belles Boutique & Co., Ruby and YaYa, Foster Creek Station, West End Boutique and Happie Hippie Boutique.
Sept. 16, 2023, the Victoria Symphony celebrates the 50th anniversary of its creation, 1973-2023. The next symphony concert at the Victoria Fine Art Center is Bravo Broadway at 7:30 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned by President Marilyn Du Frene.