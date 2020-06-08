Victoria County United Way has worked with the United Ways of Texas to create a survey to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Texas families, leading to ways communities may be able to work together to recover.
Victoria County United Way is asking for as many families as possible to complete this survey – doing so only takes a few minutes. The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. The deadline to take the survey is June 26.
