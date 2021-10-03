Coffee with the Cops

Coffee with the Cops will take place Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 a.m. at the Victoria city hall courtyard. 

The Victoria Police Department will host a special Coffee with the Cops event this Wednesday.

Oct. 6 is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and the police department is inviting the community to share a cup with them starting at 7:30 a.m. at the city hall courtyard, Lauren Meaux, spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department, said in a news release.

“We look forward to this event every year as it provides us another opportunity to interact with our community members in a positive way,” Meaux said.

