The Victoria Police Department will host a special Coffee with the Cops event this Wednesday.
Oct. 6 is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and the police department is inviting the community to share a cup with them starting at 7:30 a.m. at the city hall courtyard, Lauren Meaux, spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department, said in a news release.
“We look forward to this event every year as it provides us another opportunity to interact with our community members in a positive way,” Meaux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.