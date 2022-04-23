More than 50 people gather for the World Day of Prayer to hear readings and messages of support for the people of Ukraine by area pastors and others Friday at the Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville.
Victoria's small Ukrainian community is hoping residents will contribute items to help those enduring constant attacks by Russian forces in Europe's second-largest country.
The community, which today celebrates Easter in the Eastern Orthodox faith, would love their request and prayers to be answered on this, the holiest of days, said Iryna Scarborough, of Victoria.
She said the Ukrainian community in Victoria is comprised of about 10-12 people, mostly women married to American men. They've watched their native country be ripped apart by two months of airstrikes, bombardments, shootings, fires and apparent massacres since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion commenced.
She said items that could be donated include nonprescription medicines like aspirin and Tylenol; supplies for diabetics, especially test strips and meters; vitamins; diapers; sanitary pads; baby food; formula; and similar lightweight goods that can help keep residents and resistance fighters going.
Scarborough said items are shipped overseas for free. They go to an address in Poland, where volunteers gather the items and take them into Ukraine for distribution. She said from donation to delivery takes a minimum of two weeks.
