Victoria's small Ukrainian community is hoping residents will contribute items to help those enduring constant attacks by Russian forces in Europe's second-largest country.

The community, which today celebrates Easter in the Eastern Orthodox faith, would love their request and prayers to be answered on this, the holiest of days, said Iryna Scarborough, of Victoria. 

She said the Ukrainian community in Victoria is comprised of about 10-12 people, mostly women married to American men. They've watched their native country be ripped apart by two months of airstrikes, bombardments, shootings, fires and apparent massacres since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion commenced. 

She said items that could be donated include nonprescription medicines like aspirin and Tylenol; supplies for diabetics, especially test strips and meters; vitamins; diapers; sanitary pads; baby food; formula; and similar lightweight goods that can help keep residents and resistance fighters going. 

Scarborough said items are shipped overseas for free. They go to an address in Poland, where volunteers gather the items and take them into Ukraine for distribution. She said from donation to delivery takes a minimum of two weeks.

Karen Riesz, of Victoria, takes a picture of those gathered for a photo to express solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday, March 12, in DeLeon Plaza.

Items may be dropped off at her home at 3108 Arroyo Drive, Victoria. If no one is home, she said goods can be left on her front porch, which has a Ukrainian flag on display.

In an earlier interview with the Advocate, Scarborough explained how she had watched coverage of the war on TV and YouTube.

Her hometown of Zaporizhzhia had suffered attacks since the invasion began, she said, including attacks briefly on the nation's largest nuclear reactor, which is on the outskirts of the city.

She said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "doing right" in his vocal leadership role. “His speeches are very, very emotional," she said in the earlier interview.

