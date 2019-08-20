The VISD Education Foundation announced the recipients for its Grants for Great Ideas program at the VISD Convocation on Aug. 9.
The VISD Education Foundation awarded 11 grants totaling $35,662 to school district educators. Including this funding cycle, more than $400,000 has been awarded to 147 projects impacting 77,173 students since the program’s inception in 2009.
Planting Seeds for Success – Shields Elementary – $1,240
Dash to the Finish – Mission Valley Elementary – $1,895
Food for Thought – Rowland Elementary – $2,000
Voracious Viper Readers – Stroman Middle School – $2,071
Building Understanding through Biotechnology – Victoria West High School – $2,499
What!? Composers are still alive!? VISD Fine Arts Composer’s Connection – Victoria West, Victoria East, Stroman, Howell, Patti Welder, Cade – $2,500
From Seed to Feed – Howell Middle School -$4,000
Panthers Programming Leaders for Tomorrow – Patti Welder Middle School – $4,596
Imagine the Fun with Facts – All Victoria school district elementary campuses – $4,921
Science Nspired – Victoria West High School – $4,940
Let Us Inquire – Cade, Howell, Patti Welder, Stroman, Mitchell – $5,000
