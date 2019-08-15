Each year, almost 38,000 high school students from across the country enter to win a share of the $2.2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the VFW’s Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition.
Christine Troll, a senior home-school student from Somerset, Pa., was named the 2018-19 Voice of Democracy first-place winner. Christine’s speech on the theme, “Why My Vote Matters,” won her a $30,000 college scholarship.”
Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each state VFW Department wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
The Voice of Democracy Program is open to all students from ninth through 12th grades and who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States and its territories.
VFW Post 4146 serves the area of Victoria and surrounding communities. In this area, contact VFW Post 4146 for additional assistance and a copy of the entry form at 361-573-2261 or vfwpost4146@gmail.com.
For areas outside Victoria, contact the local VFW Post. For locations of other posts, go to vfw.org/find-a-post.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.