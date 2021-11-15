The Victoria Police Department's Blue Santa toy drive begins Friday.
From 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Target in Victoria, 7608 N. Navarro St., according to a department news release issued Monday.
Educational and sensory toys for children ages 0-3 are especially needed.
This event is the department's third annual toy drive. The toys will go to Region 3’s Early Childhood Intervention program and Toys for Tots.
Region 3's Early Childhood Intervention program has served Victoria children ages 0-3 with developmental delays and disabilities as well as their families.
For more information about the toy drive, contact the department's Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808.
