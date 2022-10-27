Warrior’s Weekend to honor first responders.

In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, Warrior’s Weekend will host a procession and ceremony starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center.
The vehicle procession will travel north on Navarro Street to Mockingbird Lane to John Stockbauer Drive and end at the Field of Honor, 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive, according to a news release from Warrior’s Weekend.
A cookout for first responders and their families will be from noon to 1 p.m.
At 1:15 p.m., the ceremony will begin honoring all those who serve their community through law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical service and healthcare.
The ceremony will include a formation of Golden Crescent first responders and frontline medical workers, guest speaker Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington, Texas Department of Public Safety Pipes and Drums, wreath presentation and taps with a water cannon salute by area fire department.
To volunteer to help serve the meal, contact Col. Mike Petrash, U.S. Army, (ret.) at 210-364-4512.